Pakistan Records 566 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 310,841 against 296,022 recoveries and 6,466 deaths, leaving 8,353 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 566 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 28,887 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.95 percent.

Travelers from the U.A.E. and other Gulf countries—except Saudi Arabia—to Pakistan will need a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 96 hours of travel date from Oct. 5. Travelers aged less than 12; those with special needs; and high-level international delegations are exempt from this requirement. According to a list provided by the government, several countries are exempt from this requirement, including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand and Turkey, with the list to be reviewed every fortnight and updated.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 310,841 (Tests: 3,449,541)

Punjab – 99,219

Sindh – 136,017

Balochistan – 15,092

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,701

Islamabad – 16,470

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,681

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,661

Deaths – 6,466

Recoveries – 296,022

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 310,841. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 9 to 6,466. At the same time, recoveries increased by 409 to 296,022, or 95.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,353 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 451 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 1 new death due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,231. The province conducted 9,528 tests, raising confirmed cases to 99,219 with 91 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 107 to 95,421. There are now 1,567 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday rose by 251 to 136,017 against 9,700 tests. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 2,492, while its recoveries rose by 207 to 129,753. Overall, the province now has 3,772 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,259. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 20 to 35,951 while its confirmed cases have increased by 84 to 37,701. The province conducted 3,726 tests on Sunday and currently has 491 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 1,179 tests on Sunday, raising confirmed cases to 15,092 with 79 new infections. There were no new deaths and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 13,547. There are now 1,400 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 30 to 16,470 after conducting 3,544 tests. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 181 and raising recoveries to 15,795, leaving 494 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 19 to 3,681 after conducting 502 tests. The region reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 87, while its recoveries increased by 4 to 3,233, leaving 361 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 12 to 2,661 after conducting 708 tests. There were 8 recoveries and no deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 71 fatalities and 2,322 fully recovered. It now has 268 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 33,307,178 people, with over 1,002,399 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 24,638,184 patients of the 33.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.