Pakistan Records 566 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 309,581 against 295,333 recoveries and 6,451 deaths, leaving 7,797 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 566 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 40,167 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

The government has made it mandatory on foreign travelers to obtain a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to enter Pakistan. According to a statement, every person entering the country will have to share their contact information, undergo screening by a health official, and download a Pass Track Application on their mobile phones. A health declaration form must also be filled 48 hours before arriving in the country. Anyone with coronavirus symptoms will have to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 309,581 (Tests: 3,384,186)

Punjab – 98,941

Sindh – 135,488

Balochistan – 14,932

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,588

Islamabad – 16,367

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,635

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,630

Deaths – 6,451

Recoveries – 295,333

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 309,581. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 6,451. At the same time, recoveries increased by 593 to 295,333, or 95.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 7,797 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 576 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,229. The province conducted 12,735 tests, raising confirmed cases to 98,941 with 77 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 104 to 95,295. There are now 1,417 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Saturday rose by 242 to 135,488 against 16,976 tests. The province reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 2,481, while its recoveries rose by 295 to 129,396. Overall, the province now has 3,611 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 1 new death, raising toll to 1,259. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 34 to 35,893 while its confirmed cases have increased by 63 to 37,588. The province conducted 4,319 tests on Friday and currently has 436 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 1,074 tests on Friday, raising confirmed cases to 14,932 with 94 new infections. There were no new deaths and 57 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 13,512. There are now 1,275 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 43 to 16,367 after conducting 4,097 tests. There were no deaths and 42 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 181 and raising recoveries to 15,718, leaving 468 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday increased by 27 to 3,635 after conducting 227 tests. The region reported 1 new death, raising toll to 85, while its recoveries increased by 53 to 3,214, leaving 336 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 20 to 2,630 after conducting 739 tests. There were 8 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 71 fatalities and 2,305 fully recovered. It now has 254 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 32,765,201 people, with over 993,463 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 24,178,344 patients of the 32.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.