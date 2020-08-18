Pakistan Records 617 New COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases hit 289,832 against 270,009 recoveries and 6,190 deaths, leaving 13,633 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 617 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 17,612 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Monday granted approval to the National Institute of Health to conduct the Phase III clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine developed by CanSinoBio and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology China. The trial is already underway in various countries, including China, Russia, Chile, and Argentina.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 67,340—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 289,832 (Tests: 2,317,213)

Punjab – 95,611 (Tests: 831,369)

Sindh – 126,425 (Tests: 890,202)

Balochistan – 12,321 (Tests: 69,099)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 35,337 (Tests: 233,437)

Islamabad – 15,401 (Tests: 222,687)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 2,538 (Tests: 19,935)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,199 (Tests: 30,381)

Deaths – 6,190

Recoveries – 270,009

In the 24 hours preceding 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 289,832, while deaths increased by 15 to 6,190. At the same time, recoveries increased by 922 to 270,009, or 93.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 13,633 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 759 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

The provincial sports minister on Monday announced the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for athletic activities across the province to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. In a statement, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said all open tournaments, matches and other sports competitions would remain suspended until the complete eradication of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, authorities reported 3 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,185. The province also reported 164 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 95,611, while its recoveries have increased by 163 to 88,861. There are now 4,565 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Provincial education minister Saeed Ghani on Monday directed officials concerned to rescind the registration of private schools that had reopened this week in violation of government orders that no educational institutions would be allowed to resume operations before Sept. 15. Saying that no one would be allowed to endanger the lives and health of children, he said the early reopening of private schools was tantamount to challenging the writ of the government.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday morning rose by 243 to 126,425. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 9 to 2,331, while its recoveries rose by 277 to 119,849. Overall, the province now has 4,245 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The district administration of Peshawar on Monday imposed “micro smart lockdown” in six localities of the provincial capital, with a notification saying the restrictions would remain in place until further orders. According to the office of the deputy commissioner, the decision of implementing the lockdowns was taken after emergence of coronavirus cases from these residential areas.

The provincial government on Tuesday reported no new deaths, sustaining death toll at 1,239. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 72 to 32,522, while its confirmed cases have increased by 104 to 35,337. There are currently 1,576 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

A survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research and Plus Consultant has found that residents of Balochistan had the least favorable views about the provincial government’s handling of the pandemic, with 45 percent finding it unsatisfactory. By comparison, 31 percent of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa residents were dissatisfied; 39 percent of Punjab; and 41 percent of Sindh.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday rose by 26 to 12,321. Overall, 138 people have died and 11,153 patients have fully recovered from the virus, leaving 1,030 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 11 to 15,401. There were 2 new deaths and 154 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising death toll to 175 and recoveries to 13,430, leaving 1,796 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 36 on Tuesday to 2,538. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 61, while its recoveries have increased by 39 to 2,172, leaving 305 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 15 to 2,199. There was 1 new death and no new recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 61 fatalities and 2,002 fully recovered. It now has 136 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 22,049,449 people, with over 777,440 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements in nations that have reined it in to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 14,791,865 patients of the 22 million+ infected have recovered thus far.