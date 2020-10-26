Pakistan Records 707 New COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases rise to 328,602 against 311,075 recoveries and 6,739 deaths, leaving 10,788 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 707 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 26,492 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.67 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international passengers arriving in Pakistan; these will remain in place until Dec. 31. Under the new SOPs, all passengers are required to register themselves by installing the ‘Pass Track’ app, while travelers from category ‘B’ countries are required to have secured a negative COVID-19 test no earlier than 96 hours ahead of their travel.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of what health authorities have warned could be a second wave of the virus. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 328,602 (Tests: 4,290,545)

Punjab – 102,875

Sindh – 143,836

Balochistan – 15,810

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 39,043

Islamabad – 19,012

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,180

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 3,846

Deaths – 6,739

Recoveries – 311,075

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 328,602. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 3 to 6,739. At the same time, recoveries increased by 584 to 311,075, or 94.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 10,788 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 559 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,335. The province raised its confirmed cases to 102,875 with 198 new infections after conducting 8,584 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 12 to 97,348. There are now 3,192 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday rose by 310 to 143,836 after conducting 9,019 tests. The province reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 2,598, while its recoveries rose by 136 to 136,654. Overall, the province now has 4,584 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported no death, sustaining toll at 1,269. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 34 to 37,261 while its confirmed cases have increased by 28 to 39,043 after conducting 4,560 tests. The province currently has 513 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,810 with 9 new infections after conducting 501 tests. There were no new deaths and 39 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 148 and raising recoveries to 15,435. There are now 227 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 91 to 19,012 after conducting 2,990 tests. There were 2 new deaths and 143 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 212 and recoveries to 17,454, leaving 1,346 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 13 to 4,180 after conducting 241 tests. The region reported no new deaths and 14 recoveries, sustaining toll at 90 and raising recoveries to 3,878. There are currently 212 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 597 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 58 to 3,846. There were 206 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 87 fatalities and 3,045 fully recovered. It now has 714 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 43,345,944 people, with over 1,159,093 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 31,904,891 patients of the 43.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.