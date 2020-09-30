Pakistan Records 747 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 312,263 against 296,881 recoveries and 6,479 deaths, leaving 8,903 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 747 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 32,031 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.33 percent.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab, in a posting on Twitter, has warned that COVID infections are once more on the rise, urging people to exercise great care and caution. “Out of the samples taken, 400 people have tested positive which makes the positivity ratio 3.6 percent,” he added.

Pakistan’s relatively fewer overall infections and deaths, meanwhile, have encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 312,263 (Tests: 3,514,237)

Punjab – 99,378

Sindh – 136,795

Balochistan – 15,257

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,776

Islamabad – 16,581

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,778

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,698

Deaths – 6,479

Recoveries – 296,881

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 312,263. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 5 to 6,479. At the same time, recoveries increased by 541 to 296,881, or 95.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,903 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 467 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,234. The province conducted 11,239 tests, raising confirmed cases to 99,378 with 86 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 13 to 95,449. There are now 1,695 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Wednesday rose by 400 to 136,795 against 10,881 tests. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 2,497, while its recoveries rose by 245 to 130,137. Overall, the province now has 4,161 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,259. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 22 to 35,993 while its confirmed cases have increased by 49 to 37,776. The province conducted 3,888 tests on Tuesday and currently has 524 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 1,617 tests on Tuesday, raising confirmed cases to 15,257 with 80 new infections. There were no new deaths and 178 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 13,778. There are now 1,334 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 49 to 16,581 after conducting 3,442 tests. There was 1 death and 39 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 182 and recoveries to 15,865, leaving 534 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday increased by 48 to 3,778 after conducting 533 tests. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 88, while its recoveries increased by 28 to 3,311, leaving 379 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 35 to 2,698 after conducting 431 tests. There were 16 recoveries and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 74 fatalities and 2,348 fully recovered. It now has 276 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 33,843,979 people, with over 1,012,657 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 25,148,268 patients of the 33.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.