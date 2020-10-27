Pakistan Records 773 New COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases rise to 329,375 against 311,440 recoveries and 6,745 deaths, leaving 11,190 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 773 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 27,133 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.85 percent.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Monday reduced the price of Remdesivir, the sole approved treatment for COVID-19 in the U.S., by Rs. 1,629 to Rs. 9,244. In a notification, the regulatory body warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who sells the drug at higher prices.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of what health authorities have warned could be a second wave of the virus. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 329,375 (Tests: 4,317,678)

Punjab – 103,082

Sindh – 144,114

Balochistan – 15,839

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 39,119

Islamabad – 19,181

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,191

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 3,849

Deaths – 6,745

Recoveries – 311,440

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 329,375. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 6,745. At the same time, recoveries increased by 365 to 311,440, or 94.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 11,190 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 576 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 new death due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,336. The province raised its confirmed cases to 103,082 with 207 new infections after conducting 10,083 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 13 to 97,361. There are now 3,385 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 278 to 144,114 after conducting 8,157 tests. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 2,599, while its recoveries rose by 186 to 136,840. Overall, the province now has 4,675 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 1 death, raising toll to 1,270. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 45 to 37,306 while its confirmed cases have increased by 76 to 39,119 after conducting 4,545 tests. The province currently has 543 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,839 with 29 new infections after conducting 758 tests. There was 1 new death and 24 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising fatalities to 149 and recoveries to 15,459. There are now 231 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 169 to 19,181 after conducting 3,249 tests. There was 1 new death and 47 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 213 and recoveries to 17,501, leaving 1,467 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 11 to 4,191 after conducting 258 tests. The region reported 1 new death and 50 recoveries, raising toll to 91 and recoveries to 3,928. There are currently 172 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 83 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 3 to 3,849. There were no recoveries or deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 87 fatalities and 3,045 fully recovered. It now has 717 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 43,777,133 people, with over 1,164,515 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With a second wave now emerging, countries with new spikes have started to re-impose movement restrictions. Overall, around 32,182,111 patients of the 43.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.