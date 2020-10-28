Pakistan Records 825 New COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases rise to 330,200 against 311,814 recoveries and 6,759 deaths, leaving 11,627 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 825 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 29,477 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday warned that Pakistan was currently experiencing the start of a second wave of COVID-19. He told a press conference in Islamabad that if the situation continued to worsen, new movement restrictions could be introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

Pakistan’s health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 330,200 (Tests: 4,347,155)

Punjab – 103,314

Sindh – 144,449

Balochistan – 15,859

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 39,189

Islamabad – 19,300

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,200

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 3,889

Deaths – 6,759

Recoveries – 311,814

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 330,200. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 14 to 6,759. At the same time, recoveries increased by 374 to 311,814, or 94.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 11,627 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 611 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 6 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,342. The province raised its confirmed cases to 103,314 with 232 new infections after conducting 11,056 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 23 to 97,384. There are now 3,588 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Wednesday rose by 335 to 144,449 after conducting 8,860 tests. The province reported 5 new deaths, raising toll to 2,604, while its recoveries rose by 201 to 137,041. Overall, the province now has 4,804 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 1 death, raising toll to 1,271. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 74 to 37,380 while its confirmed cases have increased by 70 to 39,189 after conducting 3,955 tests. The province currently has 538 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,859 with 20 new infections after conducting 838 tests. There were no new deaths and 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 149 fatalities and 15,478 recoveries. There are now 232 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 119 to 19,300 after conducting 4,023 tests. There was 1 new death and 46 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 214 and recoveries to 17,547, leaving 1,539 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday increased by 9 to 4,200 after conducting 181 tests. The region reported 1 new death and 11 recoveries, raising toll to 92 and recoveries to 3,939. There are currently 169 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 564 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 40 to 3,889. There were no recoveries or deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 87 fatalities and 3,045 fully recovered. It now has 757 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 44,236,911 people, with over 1,171,337 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With a second wave now emerging, countries with new spikes have started to re-impose movement restrictions. Overall, around 32,444,172 patients of the 44.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.