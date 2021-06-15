Pakistan Records 838 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 943,027, against 880,316 recoveries and 21,782 deaths, leaving 40,929 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 838 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 35,039 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.39 percent.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho over the weekend warned of a “fourth wave” of the pandemic, stressing that Pakistan was reporting more variant strains of the coronavirus, including the particularly infectious Delta variant that was first discovered in India. “All stakeholders should be taken on board to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination drive, particularly the industrial sector, and informed that the government might opt for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase. To avoid this situation, everyone should get vaccinated against the virus,” she said at a meeting of the coronavirus task force in Sindh.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 943,027 (Tests: 13,892,289)

Punjab – 344,196

Sindh – 328,663

Balochistan – 26,275

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 136,205

Islamabad – 82,170

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,727

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,791

Deaths – 21,782

Recoveries – 880,316

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 943,027. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 59 to 21,782. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,576 to 880,316, or 93.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 40,929 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,611 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 32 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,548. The province now has 344,196 confirmed cases; it reported 131 new infections after conducting 9,246 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.42 percent. There were 388 new recoveries recorded, leaving 322,642 fully recovered, and 11,006 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 328,663; it reported 479 new infections on Tuesday after administering 12,382 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.87 percent. The province reported 13 deaths, raising toll to 5,256, while its recoveries rose by 643 to 300,089. Overall, the province now has 23,318 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 131 new infections after conducting 8,602 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 136,205. It recorded 10 new deaths and 237 recoveries, raising toll to 4,234 and recoveries to 128,479. There are currently 3,492 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 26,275 with 43 new infections after administering 816 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. There were no deaths and 110 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 294 fatalities and 25,019 fully recovered. There are now 962 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 31 to 82,170 after conducting 3,463 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.89 percent. There was 1 death and 143 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 773 casualties; 79,853 recovered; and 1,544 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 232 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent; it now has 5,727 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 9 recoveries, leaving 108 fatalities and 5,512 fully recovered people. There are currently 107 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 8 to 19,791 after administering 298 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent. There were 3 deaths and 46 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 569 fatalities and 18,722 fully recovered. It now has 500 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 177,033,919 people, with over 3,827,748 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 161,226,410 patients of the 177 million+ infected have recovered thus far.