Pakistan Records 908 New COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases rise to 331,108 against 312,638 recoveries and 6,775 deaths, leaving 11,695 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 908 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 29,449 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.08 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday made it mandatory for all citizens to wear face masks in public, including offices and other businesses, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19. Planning Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, also announced that it had approved antigen testing in addition to PCR tests to increase the number of tests being administered in the country.

Pakistan’s health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 331,108 (Tests: 4,376,604)

Punjab – 103,587

Sindh – 144,765

Balochistan – 15,876

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 39,277

Islamabad – 19,454

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,211

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 3,938

Deaths – 6,775

Recoveries – 312,638

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 331,108. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 16 to 6,775. At the same time, recoveries increased by 824 to 312,638, or 94.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 11,695 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 624 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 5 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,347. The province raised its confirmed cases to 103,587 with 273 new infections after conducting 10,371 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 26 to 97,410. There are now 3,830 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Thursday rose by 316 to 144,765 after conducting 9,150 tests. The province reported 7 new deaths, raising toll to 2,611, while its recoveries rose by 615 to 137,656. Overall, the province now has 4,498 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 1,273. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 57 to 37,437 while its confirmed cases have increased by 88 to 39,277 after conducting 3,615 tests. The province currently has 567 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,876 with 17 new infections after conducting 714 tests. There were no new deaths and 18 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 149 fatalities and 15,496 recoveries. There are now 231 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 154 to 19,454 after conducting 4,810 tests. There was 1 new death and 101 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 215 and recoveries to 17,648, leaving 1,591 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday increased by 11 to 4,211 after conducting 313 tests. The region reported no new deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 92 fatalities and 3,946 recoveries. There are currently 173 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 476 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 49 to 3,938. There were no recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 88 fatalities and 3,045 fully recovered. It now has 805 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 44,774,241 people, with over 1,179,224 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With a second wave now emerging, countries with new spikes have started to re-impose movement restrictions. Overall, around 32,727,138 patients of the 44.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.