Pakistan Records Another 645 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 305,031 against 292,044 recoveries and 6,415 deaths, leaving 6,572 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 645 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 35,720 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent.

With the rise of COVID-19 cases across Pakistan within days of schools being allowed to reopen, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday announced that the provincial government was delaying the planned resumption of classes for grades 6-8. In a press conference, he said that classes already in session would continue but no additional grades would return to school until stricter implementation of social distancing guidelines could be enforced.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 77,320 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 305,031 (Tests: 3,126,380)

Punjab – 98,272

Sindh – 133,362

Balochistan – 14,138

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,270

Islamabad – 16,086

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,412

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,491

Deaths – 6,415

Recoveries – 292,044

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 305,031. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 6,415. At the same time, recoveries increased by 361 to 292,044, or 95.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 6,572 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 562 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 1 new death due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,226. The province conducted 12,154 tests, raising confirmed cases to 98,272 with 130 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 17 to 94,756. There are now 1,290 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Saturday rose by 237 to 133,362 against 14,352 tests. The province reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 2,459, while its recoveries rose by 154 to 128,145. Overall, the province now has 2,758 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 1 new death, raising toll to 1,258. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 19 to 35,469 while its confirmed cases have increased by 28 to 37,270. The province conducted 3,112 tests on Friday and currently has 543 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 1,455 tests on Friday, raising confirmed cases to 14,138 with 147 new infections. There were no new deaths and 86 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 12,937. There are now 1,056 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 53 to 16,086 after conducting 3,569 tests. There were no new deaths and 16 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 180 and raising recoveries to 15,483, leaving 423 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday increased by 31 to 3,412 after conducting 403 tests. The region reported 1 new death, raising toll to 81, while its recoveries increased by 63 to 3,013, leaving 318 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 19 to 2,491 after conducting 675 tests. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 66 fatalities and 2,241 fully recovered. It now has 184 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 30,697,734 people, with over 956,446 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 22,339,889 patients of the 30.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.