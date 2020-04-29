Pakistan Rejects Indian Allegations of ‘Infiltration Attempts’

In statement, Foreign Office says New Delhi’s rhetoric is designed to divert global attention from human rights violations in India-held Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected Indian allegations of “infiltration” of coronavirus patients into India-held Jammu and Kashmir, as well as New Delhi’s claims of targeting “launching pads” across the Line of Control.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “obvious” that the Indian propaganda machine was working overtime. “Pakistan also rejects the provocative statements of the Indian defense minister, including his recent preposterous claim that ‘we are dominating the enemy….’ There is nothing new about Rajnath Singh’s delusions; nor about his belligerent anti-Pakistan rhetoric,” it said.

According to the Foreign Office, India’s allegations are primarily designed to divert global attention from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s human rights violations in India-held Jammu and Kashmir. “India also seeks to use these allegations as a pretext for ‘false flag’ operation,” warned the statement, adding that Pakistan has been informing the international community about this possibility and urging India to avoid such ill-considered actions.

“India’s belligerence continues to imperil peace in the region,” read the statement, adding that thus far in 2020 alone, India has committed 882 ceasefire violations and “deliberately targeted innocent civilians living close to the LoC.”

It said that Indian forces were also conducting “cordon-and-search operations” in India-held Kashmir, “particularly targeting the Kashmiri youth.” It said in April alone, 29 Kashmiris had been killed, including 7 since the onset of Ramzan.

“Besides, the harassment and intimidation of Kashmiri journalists has further intensified under the notorious ‘Unlawful Activities Prevention Act’, while Indian occupation forces continue to operate with complete impunity covered under draconian laws such as PSA and AFSPA,” it added.

The Foreign Office also reiterated its concerns about ongoing communications restrictions and lack of essential supplies compounding the spread of COVID-19 among Kashmiris in India-held Kashmir.

“In parallel, India has sought to take advantage of the world’s preoccupation with COVID-19 to further push its Hindutva agenda,” read the statement, pointing out that recent changes to domicile rules were an obvious attempt to “advance their sinister aim of effecting a demographic change in the occupied territory.”

The Foreign Office’s statement reiterated that Pakistan and Kashmiris had always rejected Indian machinations and would continue to do so. “Our immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure clearly demonstrated Pakistan’s will, capacity and preparedness. India should not underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to thwart any aggressive design,” it warned.

“As regards the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan will continue to extend its full moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UNSC Resolutions,” it added.