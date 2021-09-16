Pakistan Rejects Indian Claims of Busting Pak-Linked ‘Terror Module’

In statement, Foreign Office claims ‘fake news’ designed to continue Delhi’s smear campaign against Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected “baseless” claims by the Indian media that Delhi Police had busted a “terror module” with alleged links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

According to Indian media, the “terror module” had been trained by Pakistan’s intelligence agency and was involved in targeting local festivals. Responding to media queries on the claim, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said fabricating such unfounded allegations and peddling white lies was a part of India’s ongoing smear campaign against Pakistan. He stressed that these designs had already been fully exposed by several groups, including the EU DisinfoLab, adding that propagating fake news through its pliant media was part of India’s state policy.

“The fact of the matter is that in reaction to Pakistan’s recent dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is desperately seeking to create a diversion, hence, the continuing insinuations by Indian officials and media,” said the spokesperson. “The reality of India’s false flag operations, fake encounters and recovery operations stands completely revealed,” he added.

Minorities’ rights

Also on Wednesday, Pakistan categorically rejected India’s allegations of mistreatment of minorities and involvement in terrorism, rebutting that it was New Delhi who was the principal sponsor, financier and abettor of state terrorism.

First Secretary at Pakistan Mission to the U.N. in Geneva Junaid Suleman told the U.N. Human Rights Council that Islamabad had presented “concrete evidence” of India’s human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent dossier, as well as details on its patronage of Daesh. He also accused Delhi of stonewalling global scrutiny of its human rights violations and mistreatment of minorities.