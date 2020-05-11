Pakistan Rejects Indian Counsel’s Allegations on Jadhav Case

Foreign Office slams as ‘contrary to facts’ claims that Islamabad has not complied with ICJ ruling

Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Sunday rejected as “inaccurate” and “contrary to facts” allegations by India’s legal counsel that Islamabad had not fully complied with the International Court of Justice’s judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav espionage case.

To questions from media, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan was committed to fulfilling all legal requirements in the case until it concludes. She rejected as “inaccurate” and “contrary to facts” claims issued by Indian legal counsel Harish Salve that Pakistan had not fully complied with the ICJ’s ruling.

According to Farooqui, Pakistan had granted India consular access to Jadhav and was deliberating on measures for an effective review and reconsideration of his death sentence under the guidelines provided by ICJ in its judgment. She said Pakistan, being a responsible state, abides by all its international obligations.

“It is regrettable that Mr. Salve has chosen to make statements which are inaccurate and misrepresent facts,” she added.

Last week, India’s legal counsel in the Kulbushan Jadhav case, Harish Salve, claimed in an online lecture from London that Pakistan had failed to comply with the ICJ’s ruling and New Delhi must now decide whether to approach the court for relief once more. “We were hoping that through back channel, we may be able to persuade Pakistan to let him go… they haven’t,” he said.

Jadhav, 49, was convicted and sentenced to death by a military court in 2017 on charges of espionage in Pakistan. Last year, the Hague-based ICJ had ruled that Pakistan must review the conviction and sentence, and directed Islamabad to grant New Delhi consular access to the convict without any delay.