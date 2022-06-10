Pakistan Rejects Indian Remarks on Vandalism of Hindu Temple in Karachi

Pakistan on Thursday rejected remarks attributed to an Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson in which he had accused Islamabad of “systemic persecution of religious minorities” following the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Karachi.

Describing the vandalism as an “unfortunate incident,” the Foreign Office emphasized that unlike the violence against Muslims in India “that is orchestrated by religious fanatics who enjoy full patronage,” Pakistan would ensure action was taken against perpetrators. “An FIR [First Information Report] has already been registered against the assailants and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them. They will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with the full force of law,” it added.

Unidentified attacked a Hindu temple in Karachi on Wednesday, desecrating an idol by pelting stones at it, and threatening workers who tried to stop them. On Thursday, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab told media that perpetrators would be brought to justice and the temple would be repaired. The same day, Arindam Bagchi of the Indian External Affairs Ministry told a press conference that Delhi saw this as “another act in the systemic persecution of religious minorities.” He said Delhi had conveyed its protest to Islamabad, adding that the Pakistani government had been urged “to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the minority communities.”

In its rejoinder, the Foreign Office advised the Government of India to “introspect and ensure the protection of the fundamental rights, lives, and places of worship of minorities across India, particularly Muslims who are facing brutal attacks from the proponents of ‘Hindutva’ holding on to the reins of power in the country.”

It said that “unequivocal condemnation” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s leadership and the Indian government against the party’s officials who had made sacrilegious remarks “would be the first step towards healing the suffering of Muslims in India and the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.”