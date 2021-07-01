Pakistan Rejects ‘Irresponsible’ Claims of Drone Attack in India-held Kashmir

In statement, Foreign Office accuses Indian minister of stoking smear campaign against Pakistan

Rejecting as “irresponsible and misleading” a statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said this was a “familiar” ploy of Delhi to stigmatize Islamabad and undermine the indigenous struggle of Kashmiris.

A day earlier, Reddy had claimed that Pakistan’s role could not be ruled out in an attack on the Jammu Air Force station. On Sunday, the Indian Air Force had reported that two low-intensity explosions occurred in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the disputed territory. Security officials later said that explosives-laden drones had been used to carry out the attack.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the irresponsible and misleading statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy regarding an alleged drone attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” read the statement issued by spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. “While conveniently choosing not to share any evidence, the Indian government has once again leveled serious allegations against Pakistan. This is yet another manifestation of the unsubstantiated propaganda and smear campaign against Pakistan that is characteristic of the Indian government and an obliging Indian media,” it added.

Stressing that this was part of a familiar pattern of India’s, the Foreign Office said Delhi employed it to “externalize any blame, use baseless allegations against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people.” It went on to say that the latest allegations merely lent credence to Pakistan’s consistent claims of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government staging “false flag” operations to “malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains.” It said using the “Pakistan card” to win elections or distract from electoral defeats “has also unfortunately become a standard practice.”

The statement concluded with calls for India to refrain from such activities. “Pakistan calls upon India to refrain from its reprehensible propaganda campaign as no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s serious crimes in IIOJK,” it added.