Pakistan Relaxes PPRA Rules for COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement

Federal cabinet decides to remove requirement of tenders from any of six companies registered with the Ministry of National Health Services

Pakistan’s federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccines from private companies by relaxing Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, and removing a requirement for tenders.

According to an official press release by the Prime Minister’s Office, the government would now be able to procure the vaccine from any of six companies registered with the Ministry of National Health Services. Presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan the meeting was briefed on the current situation of coronavirus in the country, as well as the phased reopening of educational institutions.

“The federal cabinet, in order to save human lives timely and on emergency basis, accorded approval for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine by the Ministry of Health,” read the press release. On Dec. 2, 2020, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said the government expected to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 following the cabinet allocating $150 million for the purpose.

The cabinet also expressed its concern over the killing of 11 members of the Shia Hazara community in Machh, Balochistan. The attack has been claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Appointments

The meeting approved the appointment of the chairman of the Board of Directors of Pakistan Expo Centers Private Limited. It also approved the constitution of a special committee to adjudicate appeals under Clause 21 of the Trade Organizations Act, 2013, which would be able to exercise its authority after the completion of amendments to relevant laws.

The meeting also accorded approval for appointment of members to the Press Council of Pakistan, as well as the establishment of an inspection committee to improve the quality of exports in the fisheries sector. The committee comprises representatives of the ministries of maritime affairs and commerce as well as the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association.

The cabinet also accepted the resignation of Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar as chief executive officer of the Alternative Energy Development Board, and approved the setting up of a selection committee to appoint a new CEO. It was decided that the managing director of the Private Power Infrastructure Board would look after the AEDB till a new CEO had been appointed.