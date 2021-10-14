Pakistan Reports 1,016 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,261,685, against 1,193,175 recoveries and 28,201 deaths, leaving 40,309 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,016 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,934 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.11 percent.

The Pakistan Medical Association on Wednesday wrote to the World Health Organization director general and the World Medical Association secretary general, requesting them to help resolve the issue of inconsistent vaccine approvals for people traveling abroad. It stressed that the authorities concerned of some countries had approved specific brands of coronavirus vaccines, declaring them mandatory for incoming visitors, while shunning other brands—mostly from China—that were being utilized in many countries globally. In response, the WMA has said that it has raised the issue of vaccine discrimination, and called on all countries to adopt a fair, harmonized, and non-discriminatory approach to safe travel.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,261,685 (Tests: 20,045,009)

Punjab – 437,032

Sindh – 464,142

Balochistan – 33,100

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 176,366

Islamabad – 106,312

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,361

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,372

Deaths – 28,201

Recoveries – 1,193,175

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,261,685. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 28 to 28,201. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,750 to 1,193,175, or 94.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 40,309 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,195 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 8 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,808. The province now has 437,032 confirmed cases; it reported 312 new infections after administering 18,009 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were 962 new recoveries recorded, leaving 411,886 fully recovered, and 12,338 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 464,142; it reported 439 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,468 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent. The province reported 9 deaths, raising toll to 7,514, while it reported 341 new recoveries, achieving 434,247 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,381 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 172 new cases after administering 10,396 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 176,366. It recorded 9 new deaths and 286 recoveries, raising toll to 5,666 and recoveries to 167,314. There are currently 3,386 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 33,100 with 8 new infections after administering 531 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were 2 deaths and 14 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 352 fatalities and 32,597 fully recovered. There are now 151 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 71 to 106,312 after conducting 3,622 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.96 percent. There were no deaths and 112 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 935 casualties; 103,632 recovered; and 1,745 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday reported 2 new cases after administering 342 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.58 percent; it currently has 10,361 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,104 fully recovered people; and 71 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 12 to 34,372 after conducting 566 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.12 percent. There were no deaths and 33 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,395 fully recovered. It now has 237 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 239,944,046 people, with over 4,889,433 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 217,297,764 patients of the 239.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.