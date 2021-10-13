Pakistan Reports 1,021 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,260,669, against 1,191,425 recoveries and 28,173 deaths, leaving 41,071 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,021 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,578 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent.

According to data issue by the health ministry, Islamabad is leading Pakistan’s coronavirus vaccination drive with over 85 percent of residents partially vaccinated and 47 percent fully vaccinated. Similarly, Punjab has 45 percent of its eligible population partially vaccinated; Sindh has 35.35 percent partially inoculated; Balochistan has 15 percent partially vaccinated; and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has 39 percent partially vaccinated. Information released by the National Command and Operation Center says 26 percent of Pakistan’s target population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,260,669 (Tests: 19,997,075)

Punjab – 436,720

Sindh – 463,703

Balochistan – 33,092

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 176,194

Islamabad – 106,241

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,359

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,360

Deaths – 28,173

Recoveries – 1,191,425

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,260,669. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 21 to 28,173. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,683 to 1,191,425, or 94.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 41,071 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,257 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 8 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,800. The province now has 436,720 confirmed cases; it reported 278 new infections after administering 17,090 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were 658 new recoveries recorded, leaving 410,924 fully recovered, and 12,996 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 463,703; it reported 536 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 11,628 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. The province reported 3 deaths, raising toll to 7,505, while it reported 423 new recoveries, achieving 433,906 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,292 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 146 new cases after administering 9,379 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.56 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 176,194. It recorded 7 new deaths and 300 recoveries, raising toll to 5,657 and recoveries to 167,028. There are currently 3,509 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,092 with 9 new infections after administering 580 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 350 fatalities and 32,583 fully recovered. There are now 159 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 40 to 106,241 after conducting 4,134 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.97 percent. There were 2 deaths and 236 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 935 casualties; 103,520 recovered; and 1,786 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday reported 6 new cases after administering 341 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.75 percent; it currently has 10,359 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 20 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,102 fully recovered people; and 71 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 6 to 34,360 after conducting 426 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There was 1 death and 29 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,362 fully recovered. It now has 258 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 239,481,625 people, with over 4,881,590 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 216,844,181 patients of the 239.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.