Pakistan Reports 1,037 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 958,408, against 904,320 recoveries and 22,321 deaths, leaving 31,767 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,037 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,145 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.25 percent.

Iran has barred the entry of Pakistani citizens through the land border following a surge of coronavirus infections in the city of Zahedan. According to local media, Tehran conveyed the new restrictions to Pakistani officials verbally. Travelers from Iran to Pakistan, meanwhile, are required to have gotten tested for COVID-19 no earlier than 24 hours prior to their date of entry, and must submit proof of a negative result before being allowed to enter the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 958,408 (Tests: 14,590,230)

Punjab – 346,301

Sindh – 337,674

Balochistan – 27,178

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 138,068

Islamabad – 82,706

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,138

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,343

Deaths – 22,321

Recoveries – 904,320

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 958,408. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 40 to 22,321. At the same time, recoveries increased by 836 to 904,320, or 94.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 31,767 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,844 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 8 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,755. The province now has 346,301 confirmed cases; it reported 121 new infections after conducting 17,107 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.71 percent. There were 174 new recoveries recorded, leaving 327,168 fully recovered, and 8,378 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 337,674; it reported 622 new infections on Thursday after administering 14,520 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.3 percent. The province reported 24 deaths, raising toll to 5,464, while its recoveries rose by 399 to 312,736. Overall, the province now has 19,474 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 117 new infections after conducting 10,066 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.16 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 138,068. It recorded 4 new deaths and 162 recoveries, raising toll to 4,320 and recoveries to 132,249. There are currently 1,499 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 27,178 with 33 new infections after conducting 637 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.18 percent. There was 1 death and 34 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 309 fatalities and 26,170 fully recovered. There are now 699 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 54 to 82,706 after conducting 2,808 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. There were 2 deaths and 31 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 779 casualties; 80,955 recovered; and 972 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 40 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 455 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.79 percent; it now has 6,138 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,735 fully recovered people. There are currently 292 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 50 to 20,343 after administering 552 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.06 percent. There was 1 death and 29 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 583 fatalities and 19,307 fully recovered. It now has 453 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 182,981,857 people, with over 3,962,879 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 167,568,193 patients of the 182.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.