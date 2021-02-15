Pakistan Reports 1,048 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 564,077, against 525,997 recoveries and 12,333 deaths, leaving 25,747 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,048 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 32,019 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.27 percent.

The United Kingdom has announced that Pakistan will receive seven million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine within two months. “Through the COVAX facility, Pakistan will take the delivery of 17 million doses of the U.K.-developed Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine shortly with the first seven million expected before April,” the British High Commission said in a statement. It noted that the next tranche of 10 million doses was likely to reach the country by June. “This [vaccine] will help protect 8.5 million people from the virus, which has already claimed over 12,000 lives in Pakistan,” it added.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 59,981, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 564,077 (Tests: 8,466,117)

Punjab – 164,268

Sindh – 253,762

Balochistan – 18,942

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 69,990

Islamabad – 42,688

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,940

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 9,487

Deaths – 12,333

Recoveries – 525,997

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 564,077. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 26 to 12,333. At the same time, recoveries increased by 910 to 525,997, or 93.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 25,747 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,680 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 14 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,051. The province now has 164,268 confirmed cases; it reported 435 new infections after conducting 11,541 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.77 percent. There were 345 new recoveries recorded, leaving 151,896 fully recovered, and 7,321 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 253,762; it reported 251 new infections on Monday after conducting 9,252 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.72 percent. The province reported 7 new deaths, raising toll to 4,219, while its recoveries rose by 327 to 235,470. Overall, the province now has 14,073 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 212 new infections after conducting 6,246 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.39 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 69,990. It recorded 4 new deaths, raising toll to 1,995, while its recoveries have risen by 126 to 65,646. There are currently 2,349 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 18,942 with 13 new infections after conducting 390 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.33 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 199 fatalities and 18,655 fully recovered. There are now 88 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 98 to 42,688 after conducting 3,757 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.61 percent. There was 1 death and 64 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 486 casualties; 40,800 recovered; and 1,402 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 348 tests; it now has 4,940 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,805 fully recovered people. There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 39 to 9,487 after conducting 485 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.04 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 281 fatalities and 8,725 fully recovered. It now has 481 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 109,390,539 people, with over 2,411,501 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 81,474,624 patients of the 109.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.