Pakistan Reports 1,050 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 573,384, against 536,243 recoveries and 12,658 deaths, leaving 24,483 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,050 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 33,978 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.09 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday urged healthcare workers to register and get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus, as he was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. Noting that he was being vaccinated in his capacity as a healthcare worker, and not because of his political appointment, Dr. Sultan rubbished rumors of any negative effects of the vaccine and urged everyone eligible to get inoculated as soon as possible.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 59,981, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 573,384 (Tests: 8,752,533)

Punjab – 168,348

Sindh – 256,445

Balochistan – 18,993

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 71,146

Islamabad – 43,623

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,951

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 9,878

Deaths – 12,658

Recoveries – 536,243

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 573,384. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 41 to 12,658. At the same time, recoveries increased by 752 to 536,243, or 93.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 24,483 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,616 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 29 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,237. The province now has 168,348 confirmed cases; it reported 529 new infections after conducting 12,157 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.35 percent. There were 316 new recoveries recorded, leaving 155,948 fully recovered, and 7,163 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 256,445; it reported 225 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 9,869 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.28 percent. The province reported 1 new death, raising toll to 4,293, while its recoveries rose by 175 to 239,286. Overall, the province now has 12,866 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 103 new infections after conducting 5,985 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.72 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 71,146. It recorded 7 new deaths, raising toll to 2,043, while its recoveries have risen by 122 to 67,007. There are currently 2,096 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 18,993 with 5 new infections after conducting 376 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.33 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 199 fatalities and 18,713 fully recovered. There are now 81 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 138 to 43,623 after conducting 4,580 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.01 percent. There was 1 death and 88 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 493 casualties; 41,451 recovered; and 1,679 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 430 tests; it now has 4,951 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 5 recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,826 fully recovered people. There are currently 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 50 to 9,878 after conducting 581 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.61 percent. There were 3 deaths and 41 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 291 fatalities and 9,012 fully recovered. It now has 575 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 112,263,225 people, with over 2,485,386 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 87,798,712 patients of the 112.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.