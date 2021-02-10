Pakistan Reports 1,072 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 557,591, against 514,951 recoveries and 12,128 deaths, leaving 30,512 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 1,072 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 31,713 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.38 percent.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said it was “extremely unlikely” that the novel coronavirus spread to humans from a laboratory. A team of international experts told a press conference that their work in China shows the most likely pathway for the virus’ introduction into the human population is through intermediary species. They stressed that future research into the virus’s origin should not be confined to certain regions.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 59,731, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 557,591 (Tests: 8,288,091)

Punjab – 161,757

Sindh – 251,758

Balochistan – 18,891

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 68,786

Islamabad – 42,188

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,920

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 9,291

Deaths – 12,128

Recoveries – 514,951

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 557,591. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 62 to 12,128. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,008 to 514,951, or 92.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 30,512 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,744 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 29 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,948. The province now has 161,757 confirmed cases; it reported 410 new infections after conducting 11,273 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.64 percent. There were 772 new recoveries recorded, leaving 149,268 fully recovered, and 7,541 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 251,758; it reported 324 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 9,599 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.37 percent. The province reported 25 new deaths, raising toll to 4,157, while its recoveries rose by 644 to 228,592. Overall, the province now has 19,009 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 161 new infections after conducting 5,010 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.21 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 68,786. It recorded 6 new deaths, raising toll to 1,970, while its recoveries have risen by 447 to 64,653. There are currently 2,163 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 18,891 with 14 new infections after conducting 611 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.29 percent. There was 1 death and 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 197 fatalities and 18,891 fully recovered. There are now 82 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 108 to 42,188 after conducting 4,428 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.44 percent. There was 1 death and 97 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 481 casualties; 40,449 recovered; and 1,258 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 361 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.55 percent; it now has 4,920 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,795 fully recovered people. There are currently 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 53 to 9,291 after conducting 431 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.29 percent. There were no deaths and 29 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 273 fatalities and 8,582 fully recovered. It now has 436 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 107,411,435 people, with over 2,351,192 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 79,322,447 patients of the 107.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.