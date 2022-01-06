Pakistan Reports 1,085 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,299,848, against 1,257,847 recoveries and 28,955 deaths, leaving 13,046 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,085 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,585 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.33 percent.

Hong Kong on Wednesday announced it was banning all incoming flights from eight countries—Pakistan, India, Australia, Canada, France, the Philippines, Britain, the U.S.—from Jan. 8 till Jan. 21 in a bid to avert a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Warning that it was on the verge of a fifth wave, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the government is concerned about silent transmission chains within the local community and was tightening restrictions to prevent any potential for mass infections.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,299,848. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 5 to 28,955. At the same time, recoveries increased by 247 to 1,257,847, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 13,046 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 636 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, retaining total casualties at 13,076. The province now has 446,300 confirmed cases; it reported 360 new infections after administering 18,323 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.96 percent. There were 96 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,521 fully recovered, and 3,703 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 484,226; it reported 578 new infections on Thursday after conducting 13,641 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent. The province reported 1 death and 98 recoveries, raising toll to 7,676 and total recovered to 468,362. Overall, the province now has 8,188 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 36 new cases after administering 9,029 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.398 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,573. It recorded 3 new deaths and 27 recoveries, raising toll to 5,938 and recoveries to 175,036. There are currently 599 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,654, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 310 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.32 percent. There was 1 death and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 366 fatalities and 33,251 fully recovered. There are now 37 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,984, reporting 104 new cases after conducting 4,411 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.36 percent. There were no deaths and 20 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,528 recovered; and 489 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 264 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,242 fully recovered people; and 1 active case of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 607 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.99 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,682. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,907 fully recovered. It now has 29 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 298,280,916 people, with over 5,482,253 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 256,783,852 patients of the 298.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.