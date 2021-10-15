Pakistan Reports 1,086 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,262,771, against 1,194,590 recoveries and 28,228 deaths, leaving 39,953 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 1,086 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 53,590 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.02 percent.

A White House official told the Reuters news agency on Thursday that the U.S. government would ship 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, bringing to around 18.3 million the total number of doses Washington has donated to Islamabad. Slated to reach Pakistan on Saturday, the new doses would be part of the COVAX distribution program, they added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,262,771 (Tests: 20,098,599)

Punjab – 437,316

Sindh – 464,746

Balochistan – 33,108

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 176,501

Islamabad – 106,357

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,363

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,380

Deaths – 28,228

Recoveries – 1,194,590

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,262,771. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 27 to 28,228. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,415 to 1,194,590, or 94.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 39,953 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,131 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,821. The province now has 437,316 confirmed cases; it reported 284 new infections after administering 18,015 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were 276 new recoveries recorded, leaving 412,162 fully recovered, and 12,333 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 464,746; it reported 604 new infections on Friday after conducting 19,244 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.13 percent. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 7,520, while it reported 814 new recoveries, achieving 435,061 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 22,165 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 135 new cases after administering 10,911 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 176,501. It recorded 7 new deaths and 154 recoveries, raising toll to 5,673 and recoveries to 167,468. There are currently 3,360 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 33,108 with 8 new infections after administering 615 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were no deaths and 11 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 352 fatalities and 32,608 fully recovered. There are now 148 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 45 to 106,357 after conducting 3,798 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There was 1 death and 129 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 936 casualties; 103,761 recovered; and 1,660 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday reported 2 new cases after administering 531 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.38 percent; it currently has 10,363 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,104 fully recovered people; and 73 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 8 to 34,380 after conducting 476 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.68 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,426 fully recovered. It now has 214 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 240,388,665 people, with over 4,897,375 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 217,701,556 patients of the 240.39 million+ infected have recovered thus far.