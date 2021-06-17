Pakistan Reports 1,119 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 945,184, against 887,095 recoveries and 21,874 deaths, leaving 36,215 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,119 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,196 tests—a positivity ratio of 3 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday rejected the impression that Pakistan was in the midst of a coronavirus vaccine shortage—despite Punjab capital Lahore being forced to shutter multiple vaccination centers—claiming that this was limited to “busy” centers and was only a temporary issue. He told a press conference that officials were already working to procure additional doses, adding that the situation should improve after June 20. He said the government has over two million doses of various coronavirus vaccines in stock, but admitted it was critical to manage this properly to prevent any future shortages.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 945,184 (Tests: 13,971,689)

Punjab – 344,512

Sindh – 329,947

Balochistan – 26,409

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 136,474

Islamabad – 82,253

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,745

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,844

Deaths – 21,874

Recoveries – 887,095

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 945,184. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 46 to 21,874. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,763 to 887,095, or 93.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 36,215 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,494 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 19 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,586. The province now has 344,512 confirmed cases; it reported 133 new infections after conducting 7,619 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.75 percent. There were 365 new recoveries recorded, leaving 323,478 fully recovered, and 10,448 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 329,947; it reported 668 new infections on Thursday after administering 13,755 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.86 percent. The province reported 19 deaths, raising toll to 5,292, while its recoveries rose by 3,816 to 304,697. Overall, the province now has 19,958 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 161 new infections after conducting 9,527 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.69 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 136,474. It recorded 7 new deaths and 328 recoveries, raising toll to 4,247 and recoveries to 129,134. There are currently 3,093 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 26,409 with 78 new infections after administering 1,030 tests for a positivity ratio of 7.6 percent. There were no deaths and 103 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 297 fatalities and 25,252 fully recovered. There are now 860 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 46 to 82,253 after conducting 4,419 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.04 percent. There were no deaths and 113 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 773 casualties; 80,216 recovered; and 1,264 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 372 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.96 percent; it now has 5,745 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 4 recoveries, leaving 108 fatalities and 5,519 fully recovered people. There are currently 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 22 to 19,844 after administering 474 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.64 percent. There was 1 death and 34 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 571 fatalities and 18,799 fully recovered. It now has 474 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 177,818,044 people, with over 3,849,000 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 162,328,264 patients of the 177.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.