Pakistan Reports 1,122 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,506,450, against 1,414,979 recoveries and 30,139 deaths, leaving 61,332 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 1,122 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,142 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday thanked the United States government for donating 4.7 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. In a posting on Twitter, he said he was grateful to Congressman Lou Correa and 13 congressional representatives who had worked “relentless on my request with the U.S. government to donate additional 4.7 million Pfizer doses” to Pakistan. “Thank you [U.S. President] Joe Biden as this vaccine aid will assist millions of Afghan refugees fight COVID-19,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,506,450 (Tests: 26,299,843)

Punjab – 500,395

Sindh – 566,505

Balochistan – 35,316

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 215,743

Islamabad – 134,169

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,448

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,874

Deaths – 30,139

Recoveries – 1,414,979

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,506,450. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 25 to 30,139. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,550 to 1,414,979, or 93.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 61,332 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,186 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 6 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,486. The province now has 500,395 confirmed cases; it reported 303 new infections after administering 18,749 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were 658 new recoveries recorded, leaving 481,599 fully recovered, and 5,310 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 566,505; it reported 530 new infections on Friday after conducting 10,779 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. The province reported 10 deaths and 931 recoveries, leaving 8,058 deaths and 512,601 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 45,846 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 155 new cases after administering 6,065 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.55 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 215,743. It recorded 7 new deaths and 658 recoveries, raising toll to 6,235 and recoveries to 200,869. There are currently 8,639 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,316, reporting 7 new infections after conducting 317 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.21 percent. There was 1 death and 37 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 375 fatalities and 34,797 fully recovered. There are now 144 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,169, reporting 62 new cases after conducting 3,748 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.65 percent. There were no deaths and 121 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,009 casualties; 132,565 recovered; and 595 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 450 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.56 percent; it currently has 11,448 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 21 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 11,072 fully recovered people; and 187 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,034 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,874. There was 1 death and 124 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 787 fatalities and 41,476 fully recovered. It now has 611 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 431,981,212 people, with over 5,947,915 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 360,917,198 patients of the 431.98 million+ infected have recovered thus far.