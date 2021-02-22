Pakistan Reports 1,160 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 572,334, against 535,491 recoveries and 12,617 deaths, leaving 24,226 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,160 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 32,313 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.59 percent.

The Punjab government has formed vaccine management committees to ensure the inoculation drive is a success, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Muhammad Usman has written in a letter to local administrations. He said authorities had chalked out a comprehensive strategy, adding that the vaccination committees would work under the supervision of deputy commissioners of districts concerned to ensure maximum reach.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 59,981, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 572,334 (Tests: 8,718,555)

Punjab – 167,819

Sindh – 256,220

Balochistan – 18,988

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 71,043

Islamabad – 43,485

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,951

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 9,828

Deaths – 12,617

Recoveries – 535,491

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 572,334. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 16 to 12,617. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,384 to 535,491, or 93.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 24,226 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,605 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,208. The province now has 167,819 confirmed cases; it reported 474 new infections after conducting 10,310 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. There were 737 new recoveries recorded, leaving 155,632 fully recovered, and 6,979 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 256,220; it reported 386 new infections on Monday after conducting 11,040 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent. The province reported 4 new deaths, raising toll to 4,292, while its recoveries rose by 319 to 239,111. Overall, the province now has 12,817 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 157 new infections after conducting 6,273 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 71,043. It recorded 4 new deaths, raising toll to 2,036, while its recoveries have risen by 200 to 66,885. There are currently 2,122 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 18,988 with 9 new infections after conducting 386 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.33 percent. There were no deaths and 11 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 199 fatalities and 18,708 fully recovered. There are now 81 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 83 to 43,485 after conducting 3,150 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.63 percent. There were 4 deaths and 84 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 492 casualties; 41,363 recovered; and 1,630 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 508 tests; it now has 4,951 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,821 fully recovered people. There are currently 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 51 to 9,828 after conducting 646 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.89 percent. There were no deaths and 33 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 288 fatalities and 8,971 fully recovered. It now has 569 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 111,970,286 people, with over 2,478,354 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 87,336,130 patients of the 111.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.