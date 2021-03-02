Pakistan Reports 1,163 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 582,528, against 547,406 recoveries and 12,938 deaths, leaving 22,184 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,163 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 31,948 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.64 percent.

The ongoing Pakistan Super League cricket tournament delayed a match by a day on Monday after a player from the Islamabad United squad tested positive for the novel coronavirus—despite the players allegedly being isolated in a bio-secure bubble. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the tournament would continue as planned from today (Tuesday), and all players and staff would be tested for COVID-19 every four days to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 60,881, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 582,528 (Tests: 9,022,124)

Punjab – 172,683

Sindh – 258,412

Balochistan – 19,066

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 72,615

Islamabad – 44,516

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,956

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 10,280

Deaths – 12,938

Recoveries – 547,406

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 582,528. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 42 to 12,938. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,035 to 547,406, or 94 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,184 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,529 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 28 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,391. The province now has 172,683 confirmed cases; it reported 629 new infections after conducting 13,616 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.62 percent. There were 426 new recoveries recorded, leaving 161,895 fully recovered, and 5,397 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 258,412; it reported 146 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 7,315 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.99 percent. The province reported 3 new deaths, raising toll to 4,353, while its recoveries rose by 350 to 242,214. Overall, the province now has 11,845 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 191 new infections after conducting 6,021 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.17 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 72,615. It recorded 6 new deaths, raising toll to 2,085, while its recoveries have risen by 97 to 68,225. There are currently 2,305 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 19,066 with 17 new infections after conducting 369 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.61 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 200 fatalities and 18,762 fully recovered. There are now 104 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 143 to 44,516 after conducting 3,836 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.73 percent. There were no deaths and 118 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 501 casualties; 42,203 recovered; and 1,812 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 315 tests; it now has 4,956 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,845 fully recovered people. There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 37 to 10,280 after conducting 476 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.77 percent. There was 5 deaths and 34 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 306 fatalities and 9,262 fully recovered. It now has 712 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 114,994,666 people, with over 2,550,287 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 90,711,173 patients of the 114.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.