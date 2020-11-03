Pakistan Reports 1,167 New COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases rise to 336,260 against 315,446 recoveries and 6,849 deaths, leaving 13,965 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,167 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 27,984 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.17 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday issued new guidelines, banning anyone other than a driver from coming to pick up or drop off a passenger at any airport in Pakistan. In a statement, it said that the directives had been issued on the orders of the Government of Pakistan to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan’s health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 73,472 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 336,260 (Tests: 4,514,827)

Punjab – 104,894

Sindh – 146,774

Balochistan – 15,977

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 39,749

Islamabad – 20,243

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,293

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 4,330

Deaths – 6,849

Recoveries – 315,446

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 336,260. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 14 to 6,849. At the same time, recoveries increased by 430 to 315,446, or 93.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 13,965 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 728 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 7 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,372. The province raised its confirmed cases to 104,894 with 340 new infections after conducting 9,030 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 27 to 97,498. There are now 5,024 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 443 to 146,774 after conducting 9,784 tests. The province reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 2,633, while its recoveries rose by 195 to 138,974. Overall, the province now has 5,167 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 1 death, raising toll to 1,280. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 49 to 37,691 while its confirmed cases have increased by 100 to 39,749 after conducting 3,665 tests. The province currently has 778 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,977 with 23 new infections after conducting 597 tests. There was 1 new death and 22 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 152 fatalities and 15,591 recoveries. There are now 234 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 154 to 20,243 after conducting 4,059 tests. There was no new death and 52 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 222 casualties; 18,261 recoveries; and 1,760 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 14 to 4,293 after conducting 405 tests. The region reported no new deaths and 31 recoveries, leaving 92 fatalities and 4,017 recoveries. There are currently 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 444 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 93 to 4,330. There were 54 recoveries and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 98 fatalities and 3,414 fully recovered. It now has 818 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 47,319,160 people, with over 1,211,268 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With a second wave now emerging, countries with new spikes have started to re-impose movement restrictions. Overall, around 34,033,770 patients of the 47.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.