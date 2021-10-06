Pakistan Reports 1,212 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,253,868, against 1,181,054 recoveries and 27,986 deaths, leaving 44,828 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,212 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,477 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated calls for vaccine equity during a virtual address to the World Leaders Summit Dialogue organized by the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development. Expressing concern over vaccine inequity in developing nations, he called for a more equitable distribution and urged richer states to help ensure the global population was vaccinated to eradicate the pandemic. He also recalled his campaign for debt relief, and advocated for the initiative to continue until the end of the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,253,868 (Tests: 19,685,529)

Punjab – 434,139

Sindh – 461,258

Balochistan – 33,004

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 175,012

Islamabad – 105,839

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,338

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,278

Deaths – 27,986

Recoveries – 1,181,054

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,253,868. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 39 to 27,986. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,171 to 1,181,054, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 44,828 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,079 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 14 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,724. The province now has 434,139 confirmed cases; it reported 452 new infections after administering 18,732 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent. There were 882 new recoveries recorded, leaving 406,169 fully recovered, and 15,246 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 461,258; it reported 510 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 13,237 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.8 percent. The province reported 9 deaths, raising toll to 7,451, while its recoveries rose by 585 to 431,090. Overall, the province now has 22,717 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 171 new cases after administering 9,013 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 175,012. It recorded 15 new deaths and 470 recoveries, raising toll to 5,608 and recoveries to 165,426. There are currently 3,978 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,004 with 12 new infections after administering 1,159 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.03 percent. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 349 fatalities and 32,495 fully recovered. There are now 160 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 38 to 105,839 after conducting 3,453 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent. There was 1 death and 142 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 930 casualties; 102,746 recovered; and 2,163 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday reported 4 new cases after administering 382 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.05 percent; it currently has 10,338 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 16 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,018 fully recovered people; and 134 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 25 to 34,278 after conducting 501 tests, a positivity ratio of 5 percent. There were no deaths and 63 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 738 fatalities and 33,110 fully recovered. It now has 430 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 236,602,658 people, with over 4,831,738 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 213,735,148 patients of the 236.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.