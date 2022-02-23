Pakistan Reports 1,232 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,503,873, against 1,409,515 recoveries and 30,096 deaths, leaving 64,262 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,232 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,744 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.95 percent.

The U.A.E. government on Tuesday announced it was ending a requirement of rapid antigen tests at airports for incoming Pakistanis traveling to Dubai or Sharjah. According to a notification, the U.A.E. said that while rapid tests would no longer be required, incoming travelers would still need to provide a negative PCR test, secured no earlier than 48 hours prior to commencement of travel, and undergo another PCR test upon arrival. For transit passengers, it said, rules of their final destinations would be applicable.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,503,873 (Tests: 26,216,305)

Punjab – 499,768

Sindh – 565,319

Balochistan – 35,294

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 215,337

Islamabad – 133,988

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,413

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,754

Deaths – 30,096

Recoveries – 1,409,515

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,503,873. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 43 to 30,096. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,154 to 1,409,515, or 93.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 64,262 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,230 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 10 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,471. The province now has 499,768 confirmed cases; it reported 403 new infections after administering 18,459 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. There were 653 new recoveries recorded, leaving 480,181 fully recovered, and 6,116 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 565,319; it reported 424 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 11,192 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.8 percent. The province reported 15 deaths and 1,298 recoveries, leaving 8,045 deaths and 510,588 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 46,686 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 250 new cases after administering 6,013 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.16 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 215,337. It recorded 16 new deaths and 758 recoveries, raising toll to 6,226 and recoveries to 199,535. There are currently 9,576 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,294, reporting 10 new infections after conducting 324 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent. There were no deaths and 21 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 374 fatalities and 34,747 fully recovered. There are now 173 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,988, reporting 52 new cases after conducting 4,328 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 224 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,007 casualties; 132,274 recovered; and 707 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 23 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 462 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.97 percent; it currently has 11,413 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 78 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,984 fully recovered people; and 240 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 966 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.2 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,754. There were no deaths and 122 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 784 fatalities and 41,206 fully recovered. It now has 764 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 428,281,054 people, with over 5,925,482 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 356,112,617 patients of the 428.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.