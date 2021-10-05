Pakistan Reports 1,308 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,252,656, against 1,178,883 recoveries and 27,947 deaths, leaving 45,826 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,308 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,907 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent.

The World Health Organization, in partnership with the Sindh government, on Monday launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign aimed at inoculating Afghan refugees living in Karachi. Authorities said the campaign would also cover internally displaced persons and other marginalized communities that might not possess valid identification information. The campaign would be conducted through five mobile van units, with each vehicle targeting one of five districts in Karachi with Afghan and IDP populations.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,252,656 (Tests: 19,639,052)

Punjab – 433,687

Sindh – 460,748

Balochistan – 32,992

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 174,841

Islamabad – 105,801

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,334

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,253

Deaths – 27,947

Recoveries – 1,178,883

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,252,656. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 54 to 27,947. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,634 to 1,178,883, or 94.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 45,826 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,110 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 25 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,710. The province now has 433,687 confirmed cases; it reported 401 new infections after administering 18,162 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. There were 734 new recoveries recorded, leaving 405,287 fully recovered, and 15,690 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 460,748; it reported 637 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 15,510 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. The province reported 15 deaths, raising toll to 7,442, while its recoveries rose by 517 to 430,505. Overall, the province now has 22,801 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 170 new cases after administering 9,016 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 174,841. It recorded 13 new deaths and 191 recoveries, raising toll to 5,593 and recoveries to 164,956. There are currently 4,292 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,992 with 11 new infections after administering 1,120 tests; a positivity ratio of 0.98 percent. There were no deaths and 28 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 349 fatalities and 32,482 fully recovered. There are now 161 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 68 to 105,801 after conducting 3,945 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There was 1 death and 71 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 929 casualties; 102,604 recovered; and 2,268 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported 2 new cases after administering 518 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.4 percent; it currently has 10,334 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 16 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,002 fully recovered people; and 146 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 19 to 34,253 after conducting 636 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.99 percent. There were no deaths and 77 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 738 fatalities and 33,047 fully recovered. It now has 468 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 236,169,511 people, with over 4,822,794 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 213,236,982 patients of the 236.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.