Pakistan Reports 1,345 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,302,486, against 1,258,332 recoveries and 28,962 deaths, leaving 15,192 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,345 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,537 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.89 percent.

Data provided by the Sindh Health Department shows that the positivity rate in provincial capital Karachi doubled within a week, crossing 10 percent on Jan. 6 (Thursday). It said that on Dec. 31, the positivity ratio in Karachi had been recorded as 4.74%, with 160 confirmed infections, and it had increased to 10.25% on Jan. 6, with 650 positive cases. In a statement, Sindh chief minister spokesperson Abdul Rasheed Channa said the total number of cases of the Omicron variant had risen to 307 in the province, adding that random testing of 37 samples between Jan. 3 and 5 had found 30 were infected with the variant of concern.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,302,486 (Tests: 23,752,912)

Punjab – 447,082

Sindh – 485,782

Balochistan – 33,657

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,673

Islamabad – 109,167

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,696

Deaths – 28,962

Recoveries – 1,258,332

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,302,486. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 1 to 28,962. At the same time, recoveries increased by 246 to 1,258,332, or 96.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 15,192 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 629 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,077. The province now has 447,082 confirmed cases; it reported 406 new infections after administering 17,291 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.34 percent. There were 81 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,672 fully recovered, and 4,333 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 485,782; it reported 797 new infections on Saturday after conducting 13,872 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.74 percent. The province reported no deaths and 91 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,678 and raising total recovered to 468,558. Overall, the province now has 9,546 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 59 new cases after administering 10,440 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,673. It recorded no new deaths and 26 recoveries, retaining toll at 5,941 and raising recoveries to 175,088. There are currently 644 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,657, reporting 2 new infections after conducting 326 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.61 percent. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 366 fatalities and 33,255 fully recovered. There are now 36 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 109,167, reporting 74 new cases after conducting 3,959 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.87 percent. There were no deaths and 42 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,600 recovered; and 600 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 203 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,242 fully recovered people; and no active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 446 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.57 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,696. There was 1 death and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 747 fatalities and 33,916 fully recovered. It now has 33 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 303,854,494 people, with over 5,497,406 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 258,291,815 patients of the 303.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.