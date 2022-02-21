Pakistan Reports 1,360 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,501,680, against 1,403,968 recoveries and 30,040 deaths, leaving 67,672 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,360 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,597 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent.

People infected with COVID-19 would not be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the British government has announced, as part of a plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for “living with COVID.” Speaking with the BBC over the weekend, he claimed this was the time for “everybody to get their confidence back,” adding that the pandemic had reached a stage where state mandates were no longer required and personal responsibility was to be favored. However, some experts have warned that this decision would likely lead to a surge in new infections and could actually weaken the country’s defenses against any potential future strains of the coronavirus. Johnson’s announcement came as Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, 95, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,501,680 (Tests: 26,136,422)

Punjab – 499,063

Sindh – 564,522

Balochistan – 35,274

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 214,955

Islamabad – 133,839

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,358

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,669

Deaths – 30,040

Recoveries – 1,403,968

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,501,680. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 31 to 30,040. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,315 to 1,403,968, or 93.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 67,672 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,302 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,454. The province now has 499,063 confirmed cases; it reported 339 new infections after administering 17,214 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.97 percent. There were 34 new recoveries recorded, leaving 478,376 fully recovered, and 7,233 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 564,522; it reported 555 new infections on Monday after conducting 11,746 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. The province reported 1 death and 216 recoveries, leaving 8,030 deaths and 508,879 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 47,613 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 257 new cases after administering 6,976 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 214,955. It recorded 13 new deaths and 718 recoveries, raising toll to 6,207 and recoveries to 198,416. There are currently 10,332 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,274, reporting 45 new infections after conducting 385 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.7 percent. There were no deaths and 20 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 373 fatalities and 34,692 fully recovered. There are now 209 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,839, reporting 75 new cases after conducting 4,089 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent. There were 2 deaths and 216 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,004 casualties; 131,833 recovered; and 1,002 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 274 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent; it currently has 11,358 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,855 fully recovered people; and 314 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 913 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,669. There were 2 deaths and 104 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 783 fatalities and 40,917 fully recovered. It now has 969 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 425,071,562 people, with over 5,906,496 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 350,759,806 patients of the 425 million+ infected have recovered thus far.