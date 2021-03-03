Pakistan Reports 1,388 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 583,916, against 554,225 recoveries and 13,013 deaths, leaving 16,648 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,388 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 32,945 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.21 percent.

The World Health Organization’s COVAX regime on Tuesday announced that Pakistan would receive over 14 million doses of free COVID-19 vaccines before June. According to COVAX, Pakistan is the biggest confirmed recipient, followed by Nigeria at 13.6 million; Indonesia at 11.7 million; Bangladesh at 10.9 million and Brazil at 9.1 million.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 60,881, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 583,916 (Tests: 9,055,069)

Punjab – 173,395

Sindh – 258,679

Balochistan – 19,076

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 72,801

Islamabad – 44,690

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,956

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 10,319

Deaths – 13,013

Recoveries – 554,225

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 583,916. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 75 to 13,013. At the same time, recoveries increased by 6,849 to 554,255, or 94.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 16,648 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,561 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 50 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,441. The province now has 173,395 confirmed cases; it reported 712 new infections after conducting 14,339 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.96 percent. There were 763 new recoveries recorded, leaving 162,658 fully recovered, and 5,296 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 258,679; it reported 267 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 7,315 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.65 percent. The province reported 19 new deaths, raising toll to 4,372, while its recoveries rose by 5,644 to 247,858. Overall, the province now has 6,449 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 186 new infections after conducting 6,062 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.07 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 72,801. It recorded 6 new deaths, raising toll to 2,091, while its recoveries have risen by 282 to 68,507. There are currently 2,203 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 19,076 with 10 new infections after conducting 420 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.38 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 200 fatalities and 18,768 fully recovered. There are now 108 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 174 to 44,690 after conducting 3,934 tests; a positivity ratio of 4.42 percent. There were no deaths and 114 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 501 casualties; 42,317 recovered; and 1,872 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 333 tests; it now has 4,956 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,845 fully recovered people. There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 39 to 10,319 after conducting 542 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.19 percent. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 306 fatalities and 9,302 fully recovered. It now has 711 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 115,302,067 people, with over 2,560,638 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 91,127,373 patients of the 115.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.