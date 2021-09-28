Pakistan Reports 1,400 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,241,825, against 1,164,219 recoveries and 27,638 deaths, leaving 49,968 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,400 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,116 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent.

Federal Investigation Agency Director General Sanaullah Abbasi on Monday urged all Pakistanis to get themselves vaccinated and secure valid vaccination certificates, warning that the government had initiated a crackdown targeting the issuers and recipients of fake vaccination documents. In a press conference, he said over 41 people had already been placed under arrest, adding that investigations were ongoing and more people would be prosecuted in the coming days. Stressing that fake vaccination certifications endangered public health, he said that it also damaged Pakistan’s international reputation and urged citizens to avoid maligning the country.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,241,825. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 41 to 27,638. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,042 to 1,164,219, or 93.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 49,968 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,015 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 16 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,575. The province now has 429,655 confirmed cases; it reported 574 new infections after administering 14,244 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.03 percent. There were 1,206 new recoveries recorded, leaving 398,215 fully recovered, and 18,865 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 456,343; it reported 535 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 13,625 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent. The province reported 11 deaths, raising toll to 7,361, while its recoveries rose by 352 to 426,293. Overall, the province now has 22,689 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 143 new cases after administering 9,645 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 173,353. It recorded 7 new deaths and 282 recoveries, raising toll to 5,514 and recoveries to 162,810. There are currently 5,029 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,875 with 14 new infections after administering 1,307 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent. There were 2 deaths and 32 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 348 fatalities and 32,345 fully recovered. There are now 182 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 97 to 105,217 after conducting 3,929 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent. There were 3 deaths and 100 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 919 casualties; 102,019 recovered; and 2,279 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported 9 new cases after administering 450 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent; it currently has 10,308 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 184 fatalities; 9,931 fully recovered people; and 193 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 28 to 34,074 after conducting 916 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent. There were 2 deaths and 53 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 737 fatalities and 32,606 fully recovered. It now has 731 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 233,106,930 people, with over 4,769,861 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 209,843,640 patients of the 233.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.