Pakistan Reports 1,425 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Pakistan on Friday reported 1,425 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 25,215 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent.

In line with guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), authorities in Pakistan’s tourist destinations turned away any visitors who did not provide proof of coronavirus vaccination. According to a report issued by police in Murree, around 55 percent of visitors had vaccination certificates, while 20 percent had only received a single dose. These people were allowed to enter the hill station for tourism, while all others were turned away, they added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,000,034 (Tests: 15,584,899)

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,000,034. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 22,939. At the same time, recoveries increased by 543 to 923,472, or 92.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 53,623 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,525 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,909. The province now has 351,707 confirmed cases; it reported 115 new infections after conducting 8,970 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.28 percent. There were 13 new recoveries recorded, leaving 330,301 fully recovered, and 10,497 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 362,182; it reported 1,022 new infections on Friday after administering 9,875 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.3 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 5,785, while its recoveries rose by 152 to 321,929. Overall, the province now has 34,468 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 71 new cases after conducting 3,464 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.05 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 141,359. It recorded 3 new deaths and 50 recoveries, raising toll to 4,405 and recoveries to 134,549. There are currently 2,405 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 29,357 with 56 new infections after conducting 665 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.4 percent. There was 1 death and 131 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 321 fatalities and 27,631 fully recovered. There are now 1,405 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 51 to 85,230 after conducting 1,174 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.3 percent. There was 1 death and 91 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 789 casualties; 82,176 recovered; and 2,265 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 637 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.8 percent; it now has 7,607 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 33 recoveries, leaving 122 fatalities and 6,640 fully recovered people. There are currently 845 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 54 to 22,592 after administering 430 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.6 percent. There were 2 deaths and 73 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 608 fatalities and 20,246 fully recovered. It now has 1,738 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 193,422,021 people, with over 4,151,655 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 175,737,680 patients of the 193.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.