Pakistan Reports 1,453 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,255,321, against 1,182,894 recoveries and 28,032 deaths, leaving 44,395 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,453 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,343 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday announced that Pakistanis traveling to Britain will have to secure a negative PCR test secured no earlier than 72 hours prior to commencement of travel; self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival, or submit to a PCR test on day 5; and book PCR tests for day 2 and 8 in addition to completing a passenger locator form. According to the U.K., these restrictions are a result of Britain not recognizing NADRA’s vaccination certificate.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,255,321 (Tests: 19,736,872)

Punjab – 434,647

Sindh – 461,869

Balochistan – 33,026

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 175,212

Islamabad – 105,930

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,338

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,299

Deaths – 28,032

Recoveries – 1,182,894

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,255,321. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 46 to 28,032. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,840 to 1,182,894, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 44,395 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,934 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,744. The province now has 434,647 confirmed cases; it reported 508 new infections after administering 18,304 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent. There were 944 new recoveries recorded, leaving 407,113 fully recovered, and 14,790 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 461,869; it reported 611 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,712 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. The province reported 20 deaths, raising toll to 7,471, while its recoveries rose by 478 to 431,568. Overall, the province now has 22,830 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 200 new cases after administering 11,642 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 175,212. It recorded 5 new deaths and 219 recoveries, raising toll to 5,613 and recoveries to 165,645. There are currently 3,954 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 33,026 with 22 new infections after administering 694 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 349 fatalities and 32,512 fully recovered. There are now 165 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 91 to 105,930 after conducting 5,064 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent. There were no deaths and 124 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 930 casualties; 102,870 recovered; and 2,130 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday reported no new cases after administering 337 tests; it currently has 10,338 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,019 fully recovered people; and 133 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 21 to 34,299 after conducting 590 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. There was 1 death and 57 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 739 fatalities and 33,167 fully recovered. It now has 393 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 237,090,629 people, with over 4,840,904 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 214,259,016 patients of the 237.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.