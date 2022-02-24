Pakistan Reports 1,455 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,505,328, against 1,412,429 recoveries and 30,114 deaths, leaving 62,785 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,455 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,396 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday announced it had set up a hub in South Korea to train low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines and therapies, adding that it would share mRNA technology being developed by the global health body and partners in South Africa. The new hub would provide workforce training to all countries wishing to produce products such as vaccines, insulin, monoclonal antibodies, said the WHO director-general. Among the countries to receive support from the mRNA technology transfer hub are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, as well as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Serbia and Vietnam. The countries have been vetted by a group of experts and proved to have the capacity to move to the production stage relatively quickly, the WHO said.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,505,328 (Tests: 26,258,701)

Punjab – 500,092

Sindh – 565,975

Balochistan – 35,309

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 215,588

Islamabad – 134,107

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,432

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,825

Deaths – 30,114

Recoveries – 1,412,429

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,505,328. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 18 to 30,114. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,914 to 1,412,429, or 93.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 62,785 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,220 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 9 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,480. The province now has 500,092 confirmed cases; it reported 324 new infections after administering 18,651 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were 760 new recoveries recorded, leaving 480,941 fully recovered, and 5,671 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 565,975; it reported 656 new infections on Thursday after conducting 10,970 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.98 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 1,082 recoveries, leaving 8,048 deaths and 511,670 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 46,257 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 251 new cases after administering 5,593 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 215,588. It recorded 2 new deaths and 676 recoveries, raising toll to 6,228 and recoveries to 200,211. There are currently 9,149 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,309, reporting 15 new infections after conducting 458 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 374 fatalities and 34,760 fully recovered. There are now 175 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,107, reporting 119 new cases after conducting 5,074 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. There were 2 deaths and 170 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,009 casualties; 132,444 recovered; and 654 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 19 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 467 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent; it currently has 11,432 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 67 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 11,051 fully recovered people; and 192 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,183 tests, a positivity ratio of 6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,825. There were 2 deaths and 146 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 786 fatalities and 41,352 fully recovered. It now has 687 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 430,205,521 people, with over 5,936,876 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 358,606,650 patients of the 430.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.