Pakistan Reports 1,467 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,307,174, against 1,259,253 recoveries and 28,974 deaths, leaving 18,947 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,467 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,540 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.37 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday lauded the administrations of Kalat, Karachi South and Islamabad districts for fully vaccinating over 60 percent of their population, and recognized Orakzai, Neelam and Tharparkar districts for achieving their vaccination targets despite difficult terrain and limited resources. According to data provided by the forum, Kalat has achieved 87 percent vaccination; Karachi South 82 percent; and Islamabad 77 percent. Meanwhile, Orakzai has vaccinated 54 percent of its population; Neelam 56 percent; and Tharparkar 51 percent. Overall, 48 percent of the country’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,307,174 (Tests: 23,891,112)

Punjab – 448,479

Sindh – 488,608

Balochistan – 33,661

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,790

Islamabad – 109,495

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,433

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,708

Deaths – 28,974

Recoveries – 1,259,253

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,307,174. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 28,974. At the same time, recoveries increased by 266 to 1,259,253, or 96.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 18,947 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 615 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,081. The province now has 448,479 confirmed cases; it reported 388 new infections after administering 18,224 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.13 percent. There were 71 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,935 fully recovered, and 5,463 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 488,608; it reported 940 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 13,757 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.83 percent. The province reported 1 death and 96 recoveries, raising toll to 7,682 and total recovered to 468,922. Overall, the province now has 12,004 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 33 new cases after administering 7,237 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.46 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,790. It recorded no new deaths and 53 recoveries, retaining toll of 5,943 and raising recoveries to 175,261. There are currently 586 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,661, reporting 2 new infections after conducting 361 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.55 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,261 fully recovered. There are now 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 109,495, reporting 99 new cases after conducting 3,564 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.78 percent. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,709 recovered; and 819 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 165 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.61 percent; it currently has 10,433 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,243 fully recovered people; and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 232 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.72 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,708. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 748 fatalities and 33,922 fully recovered. It now has 38 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 311,099,080 people, with over 5,512,468 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 260,673,035 patients of the 311.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.