Pakistan Reports 1,490 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,251,348, against 1,177,249 recoveries and 27,893 deaths, leaving 46,206 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,490 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,415 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent.

Pakistanis traveling to the U.K. can now submit certificates issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) as proof of their vaccination against coronavirus, but only if they have been inoculated with one of the following vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Pakistanis inoculated using Chinese vaccines such as Sinopharm and Sinovac would still need to submit to quarantine and testing under U.K.’s travel rules.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,251,127 (Tests: 19,590,145)

Punjab – 433,286

Sindh – 460,111

Balochistan – 32,981

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 174,671

Islamabad – 105,733

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,332

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,234

Deaths – 27,893

Recoveries – 1,177,249

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,251,348. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 27 to 27,893. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,760 to 1,177,249, or 94.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 46,206 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,407 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,685. The province now has 433,286 confirmed cases; it reported 477 new infections after administering 19,699 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent. There were 990 new recoveries recorded, leaving 404,553 fully recovered, and 16,048 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 460,111; it reported 719 new infections on Monday after conducting 16,537 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.3 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,427, while its recoveries rose by 451 to 429,988. Overall, the province now has 22,696 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 181 new cases after administering 10,243 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 174,671. It recorded 9 new deaths and 160 recoveries, raising toll to 5,580 and recoveries to 164,765. There are currently 4,326 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 32,981 with 25 new infections after administering 1,545 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were no deaths and 11 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 349 fatalities and 32,454 fully recovered. There are now 178 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 69 to 105,733 after conducting 3,636 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. There was 1 death and 75 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 928 casualties; 102,533 recovered; and 2,272 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday reported 1 new case after administering 244 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.4 percent; it currently has 10,332 confirmed cases. There were 2 deaths and 22 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 9,986 fully recovered people; and 160 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 18 to 34,234 after conducting 511 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 738 fatalities and 32,970 fully recovered. It now has 526 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 235,724,044 people, with over 4,815,967 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 212,593,386 patients of the 235.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.