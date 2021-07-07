Pakistan Reports 1,517 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 966,007, against 909,525 recoveries and 22,469 deaths, leaving 34,013 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,517 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,287 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.28 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday confirmed the spread of multiple variants of the coronavirus in Pakistan. According to a statement, the delta (India); beta (South African); and alpha (U.K.) variants are predominately being reported in the country. It said that the data had been shared with the National Institute of Health so it could implement adequate response measures such as targeted quarantines, and contact tracing.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 966,007 (Tests: 14,861,926)

Punjab – 347,180

Sindh – 342,228

Balochistan – 27,502

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 138,727

Islamabad – 83,155

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,574

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,641

Deaths – 22,469

Recoveries – 909,525

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 966,007. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 17 to 22,469. At the same time, recoveries increased by 877 to 909,525, or 94.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 34,013 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,941 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,791. The province now has 347,180 confirmed cases; it reported 166 new infections after conducting 17,121 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.97 percent. There were 151 new recoveries recorded, leaving 328,234 fully recovered, and 8,155 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 342,228; it reported 953 new infections on Wednesday after administering 16,218 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 5,536, while its recoveries rose by 441 to 315,378. Overall, the province now has 21,314 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 111 new infections after conducting 8,967 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.24 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 138,727. It recorded 3 new deaths and 157 recoveries, raising toll to 4,346 and recoveries to 132,840. There are currently 1,541 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 27,502 with 57 new infections after conducting 714 tests for a positivity ratio of 7.98 percent. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 315 fatalities and 26,568 fully recovered. There are now 619 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 107 to 83,155 after conducting 1,960 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.46 percent. There was 1 death and 29 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 781 casualties; 81,152 recovered; and 1,222 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 375 tests, a positivity ratio of 18.67 percent; it now has 6,574 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 8 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 5,851 fully recovered people. There are currently 612 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 53 to 20,641 after administering 932 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.69 percent. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 589 fatalities and 19,502 fully recovered. It now has 550 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 185,390,254 people, with over 4,009,218 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 169,733,058 patients of the 185.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.