Pakistan Reports 1,590 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 976,867, against 914,605 recoveries and 22,618 deaths, leaving 39,644 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,590 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,790 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday warned that the government might be forced to call in the Pakistan Army to enforce standard operating procedures issued to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a brief media statement, he blamed the “negligence” of citizens for the recent spike in confirmed infections—without making any mention of the government reopening all sectors with vaguely defined guidelines that all health experts had warned would lead to a surge due to the more infectious Delta variant. In his statement, Sultan urged citizens to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks in public places, adding that SOPs would be strictly enforced in all major cities and tourist destinations of the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 976,867 (Tests: 15,152,403)

Punjab – 348,509

Sindh – 348,385

Balochistan – 28,321

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 139,593

Islamabad – 83,831

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,972

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 21,256

Deaths – 22,618

Recoveries – 914,605

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 976,867. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 21 to 22,618. At the same time, recoveries increased by 732 to 914,605, or 93.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 39,644 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,181 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 10 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,832. The province now has 348,509 confirmed cases; it reported 200 new infections after conducting 16,470 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There were 131 new recoveries recorded, leaving 328,969 fully recovered, and 8,708 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 348,385; it reported 907 new infections on Tuesday after administering 15,342 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 5,613, while its recoveries rose by 174 to 317,841. Overall, the province now has 24,931 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 130 new infections after conducting 7,062 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.84 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 139,593. It recorded 3 new deaths and 51 recoveries, raising toll to 4,365 and recoveries to 133,372. There are currently 1,856 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday sustained its confirmed cases at 28,321 with 142 new infections after conducting 1,657 tests for a positivity ratio of 8.57 percent; the province also added 185 more cases to its Monday tally. There were no deaths and 244 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 317 fatalities and 27,078 fully recovered. There are now 926 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 67 to 83,831 after conducting 1,866 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. There was 1 death and 69 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 785 casualties; 81,393 recovered; and 1,653 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 670 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.15 percent; it now has 6,972 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 26 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 6,215 fully recovered people. There are currently 646 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 76 to 21,256 after administering 723 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.5 percent. There was 1 death and 37 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 595 fatalities and 19,737 fully recovered. It now has 924 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 188,080,023 people, with over 4,055,871 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 172,013,797 patients of the 188 million+ infected have recovered thus far.