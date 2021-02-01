Pakistan Reports 1,615 Coronavirus Infections in 24 Hours

Confirmed cases rise to 546,428, against 501,252 recoveries and 11,683 deaths, leaving 33,493 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 1,615 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 34,785 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.64 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) sent a special plane to China on Sunday to bring back to Pakistan the first tranche of 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine that Beijing “gifted” to Islamabad earlier this month. The government aims to begin the country’s vaccination campaign from today (Monday), with frontline healthcare workers to be inoculated in the first phase, followed by the elderly and all healthcare professionals in the second phase, and the general public in the third phase.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 57,531, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 546,428 (Tests: 7,966,981)

Punjab – 157,796

Sindh – 247,249

Balochistan – 18,823

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 67,214

Islamabad – 41,418

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,909

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 9,019

Deaths – 11,683

Recoveries – 501,252

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 546,428. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 26 to 11,683. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,278 to 501,252, or 91.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 33,493 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,092 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 11 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,747. The province now has 157,796 confirmed cases; it reported 443 new infections after conducting 11,431 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.87 percent. There were 338 new recoveries recorded, leaving 142,989 fully recovered, and 10,060 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 247,249; it reported 812 new infections on Monday after conducting 11,031 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.36 percent. The province reported 4 new deaths, raising toll to 3,996, while its recoveries rose by 563 to 224,664. Overall, the province now has 18,589 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 261 new infections after conducting 6,077 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.29 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 67,214. It recorded 9 new deaths, raising toll to 1,906, while its recoveries have risen by 187 to 62,385. There are currently 2,923 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 18,823 with 8 new infections after conducting 438 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.83 percent. There were no deaths and 50 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 195 fatalities and 18,479 fully recovered. There are now 149 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 59 to 41,418 after conducting 5,059 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.16 percent. There were no deaths and 123 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 475 casualties; 39,562 recovered; and 1,381 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 400 tests; it has 4,909 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,787 fully recovered people. There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 31 to 9,019 after conducting 349 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.88 percent. There were 2 deaths and 17 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 262 fatalities and 8,386 fully recovered. It now has 371 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 103,527,156 people, with over 2,237,772 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 75,129,226 patients of the 103.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.