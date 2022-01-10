Pakistan Reports 1,649 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,305,707, against 1,258,987 recoveries and 28,972 deaths, leaving 17,748 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,649 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 45,002 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.66 percent.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Pakistan, with its spread significantly worse in major urban centers than the country’s rural areas. Over the weekend, Sindh capital Karachi reported a positivity ratio of more than 15 percent, with health officials advising citizens to avoid complacency, as even “mild” cases of COVID-19 can overrun healthcare infrastructure if there are sufficient numbers of them. Speaking with private broadcaster Geo News, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho blamed the current COVID-19 surge on the “wedding season,” claiming that large receptions were boosting the spread of the pandemic. Urging people to exercise caution, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said stringent movement restrictions could be avoided if everyone started wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,305,707 (Tests: 23,847,572)

Punjab – 448,091

Sindh – 487,668

Balochistan – 33,659

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,757

Islamabad – 109,396

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,432

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,704

Deaths – 28,972

Recoveries – 1,258,987

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,305,707. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 3 to 28,972. At the same time, recoveries increased by 330 to 1,258,987, or 96.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,748 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 617 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,080. The province now has 448,091 confirmed cases; it reported 561 new infections after administering 17,363 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.23 percent. There were 91 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,864 fully recovered, and 5,147 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 487,668; it reported 928 new infections on Monday after conducting 14,012 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. The province reported no deaths and 161 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,681 and raising total recovered to 468,826. Overall, the province now has 11,161 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 42 new cases after administering 9,095 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.46 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,757. It recorded 1 new death and 37 recoveries, raising toll to 5,943 and recoveries to 175,208. There are currently 606 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,659, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 333 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.3 percent. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,257 fully recovered. There are now 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 109,396, reporting 113 new cases after conducting 3,785 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.98 percent. There were no deaths and 38 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,669 recovered; and 760 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 155 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.29 percent; it currently has 10,432 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,243 fully recovered people; and 3 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 259 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.77 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,704. There was 1 death and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 748 fatalities and 33,920 fully recovered. It now has 36 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 307,892,951 people, with over 5,506,037 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 259,581,783 patients of the 307.89 million+ infected have recovered thus far.