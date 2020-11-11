Pakistan Reports 1,708 COVID-19 Infections

Confirmed cases rise to 348,184 against 320,065 recoveries and 7,021 deaths, leaving 21,098 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,708 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 31,989 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.34 percent.

A meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday decided that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would not organize any more public meetings due to the worrying increase in the spread of the novel coronavirus. Planning Minister Asad Umar maintained that the government would be held responsible if the coronavirus pandemic spiraled out of control, adding that it was incumbent on the government to lead by example.

Pakistan’s health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now, with health officials warning it appears deadlier than the first. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 73,572 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 348,184 (Tests: 4,773,496)

Punjab – 107,831

Sindh – 151,352

Balochistan – 16,195

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 41,069

Islamabad – 22,432

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,394

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 4,911

Deaths – 7,021

Recoveries – 320,065

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 348,184. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 21 to 7,021. At the same time, recoveries increased by 634 to 320,065, or 91.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 21,098 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 1,109 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 9 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,429. The province raised its confirmed cases to 107,831 with 502 new infections after conducting 11,388 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 21 to 97,672. There are now 7,730 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Wednesday rose by 518 to 151,352 after conducting 9,273 tests. The province reported 3 new deaths, raising toll to 2,690, while its recoveries rose by 185 to 140,997. Overall, the province now has 7,665 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 1,294. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 174 to 38,342 while its confirmed cases have increased by 226 to 41,069 after conducting 3,877 tests. The province currently has 1,433 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 16,195 with 43 new infections after conducting 688 tests. There were no new deaths and 22 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 154 fatalities and 15,743 recoveries. There are now 298 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 322 to 22,432 after conducting 5,453 tests. There were 3 deaths and 172 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 247 casualties; 19,443 recoveries; and 2,742 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday increased by 16 to 4,394 after conducting 372 tests. The region reported no new deaths and 34 recoveries, leaving 93 fatalities and 4,156 recoveries. There are currently 145 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 938 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 81 to 4,911. There were 26 recoveries and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 114 fatalities and 3,712 fully recovered. It now has 1,085 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 51,810,112 people, with over 1,279,531 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With a second wave now emerging, countries with new spikes have started to re-impose movement restrictions. Overall, around 36,394,874 patients of the 51.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.