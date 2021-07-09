Pakistan Reports 1,737 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 969,476, against 911,383 recoveries and 22,520 deaths, leaving 35,573 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 1,737 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,528 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged citizens to continue adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs), warning that authorities feared a fourth wave of the pandemic was looming, driven by the Delta variant that originated in India. “We fear the Indian variant could strike Pakistan and as a precautionary measure, we need to adhere to the SOPs,” he said in a nationally televised address. Stressing that mask compliance was essential, he reiterated that the government did not wish to impose any further closures of businesses, but would have no choice but to limit mobility if the infections continued to climb as they had been in the past week. He also urged citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but admitted the process was proceeding slowly due to supply issues.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 969,476 (Tests: 14,960,221)

Punjab – 347,553

Sindh – 344,223

Balochistan – 27,781

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 139,008

Islamabad – 83,400

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,700

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 20,811

Deaths – 22,520

Recoveries – 911,383

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 969,476. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 27 to 22,520. At the same time, recoveries increased by 774 to 911,383, or 94 percent of total infections. There are currently 35,573 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,971 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,805. The province now has 347,553 confirmed cases; it reported 206 new infections after conducting 17,196 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There were 36 new recoveries recorded, leaving 328,437 fully recovered, and 8,311 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 344,223; it reported 920 new infections on Friday after administering 16,102 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.7 percent. The province reported 14 deaths, raising toll to 5,566, while its recoveries rose by 398 to 316,281. Overall, the province now has 22,376 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 153 new infections after conducting 9,547 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 139,008. It recorded 2 new deaths and 98 recoveries, raising toll to 4,348 and recoveries to 133,102. There are currently 1,558 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday sustained its confirmed cases at 27,781 with 173 new infections after conducting 1,397 tests. There were 2 deaths and 96 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 317 fatalities and 26,664 fully recovered. There are now 800 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 141 to 83,400 after conducting 1,978 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.13 percent. There was 1 death and 40 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 782 casualties; 81,210 recovered; and 1,408 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 475 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.84 percent; it now has 6,700 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 59 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 6,099 fully recovered people. There are currently 490 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 83 to 20,811 after administering 833 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.96 percent. There was 1 death and 47 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 591 fatalities and 19,590 fully recovered. It now has 630 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 186,349,589 people, with over 4,026,838 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 170,490,387 patients of the 186.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.