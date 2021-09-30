Pakistan Reports 1,742 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,245,127, against 1,169,566 recoveries and 27,729 deaths, leaving 47,832 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,742 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,635 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday announced that eight Pakistani cities—Skardu, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Islamabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi—had vaccinated at least 40 percent of their population against the coronavirus and would resultantly have fewer movement restrictions. In a statement to media, he said that maximum limits for public gatherings would be increased in these areas; shrines and imambargahs would be allowed to reopen; cinemas would resume operations; and indoor dining would be allowed 7 days a week for fully vaccinated people.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,245,127 (Tests: 19,386,106)

Punjab – 431,092

Sindh – 457,458

Balochistan – 32,916

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 173,796

Islamabad – 105,417

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,321

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,127

Deaths – 27,729

Recoveries – 1,169,566

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,245,127. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 39 to 27,729. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,377 to 1,169,566, or 93.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 47,832 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,768 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,617. The province now has 431,092 confirmed cases; it reported 739 new infections after administering 17,704 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.17 percent. There were 1,134 new recoveries recorded, leaving 400,506 fully recovered, and 17,969 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 457,458; it reported 561 new infections on Thursday after conducting 15,709 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. The province reported 3 deaths, raising toll to 7,382, while its recoveries rose by 478 to 428,085. Overall, the province now has 21,991 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 248 new cases after administering 12,401 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 173,796. It recorded 12 new deaths and 581 recoveries, raising toll to 5,537 and recoveries to 163,690. There are currently 4,569 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 32,916 with 28 new infections after administering 1,524 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent. There were no deaths and 26 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 348 fatalities and 32,394 fully recovered. There are now 174 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 130 to 105,417 after conducting 4,038 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. There was 1 death and 102 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 923 casualties; 102,206 recovered; and 2,288 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday reported 10 new cases after administering 513 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent; it currently has 10,321 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 184 fatalities; 9,931 fully recovered people; and 206 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 26 to 34,127 after conducting 746 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent. There was 1 death and 56 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 738 fatalities and 32,754 fully recovered. It now has 635 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 234,072,335 people, with over 4,788,397 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 210,890,960 patients of the 234 million+ infected have recovered thus far.