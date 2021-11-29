Pakistan Reports 176 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,284,365, against 1,241,761 recoveries and 28,709 deaths, leaving 13,738 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 176 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 36,979 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.48 percent.

The Sindh government has announced that it will make booster doses of coronavirus vaccines mandatory for all fully vaccinated individuals following the discovery of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern. The Sindh Health Department said that booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be administered, adding that consignments of the vaccine were being imported to achieve this goal.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,284,365 (Tests: 21,913,668)

Punjab – 442,950

Sindh – 475,248

Balochistan – 33,479

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,928

Islamabad – 107,626

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,411

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,547

Deaths – 28,709

Recoveries – 1,241,761

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,284,365. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 5 to 28,709. At the same time, recoveries increased by 172 to 1,241,761, or 96.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 13,738 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 946 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,019. The province now has 443,014 confirmed cases; it reported 64 new infections after administering 14,018 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.46 percent. There were 25 new recoveries recorded, leaving 424,832 fully recovered, and 5,163 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 475,285; it reported 37 new infections on Monday after conducting 3,081 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,621, and 29 new recoveries, achieving 460,218 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 7,446 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 33 new cases after administering 8,775 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.38 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,961. It recorded 5 new deaths and 44 recoveries, raising toll to 5,838 and achieving recoveries of 173,372. There are currently 751 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday maintained its total confirmed cases at 33,479, reporting no new infections after conducting 325 tests. There were no deaths and 14 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 359 fatalities and 33,063 fully recovered. There are now 57 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 35 to 107,661 after conducting 2,922 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There was 1 death and 29 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 953 casualties; 106,434 recovered; and 274 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 269 tests; it currently has 10,411 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,213 fully recovered people; and 12 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 140 tests, a positivity ratio of 5 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,777 fully recovered. It now has 35 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 261,763,255 people, with over 5,217,302 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 236,394,320 patients of the 261.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.