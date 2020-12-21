Pakistan Reports 1,792 COVID-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Confirmed cases climb to 458,968 against 409,085 recoveries and 9,392 deaths, leaving 40,491 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 1,792 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 34,772 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.15 percent.

Utilizing funding from the World Bank, UNICEF will provide coronavirus testing kits to Pakistan to help the country cope with its increased demand for diagnostic kits amidst the second wave of the disease. According to local media, UNICEF will provide 1.15 million COVID-19 testing kits to Pakistan, with the consignment expected to reach the country next month. This consignment would reportedly be distributed among the provincial governments per their requirements.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 54,519, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 458,968 (Tests: 6,336,113)

Punjab – 131,933

Sindh – 204,840

Balochistan – 17,926

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 55,183

Islamabad – 36,257

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,827

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,002

Deaths – 9,392

Recoveries – 409,085

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 458,968. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 62 to 9,392. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,680 to 409,085, or 89.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 40,491 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,403 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 34 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,638. The province now has 131,933 confirmed cases; it reported 505 new infections after conducting 14,857 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. There were 101 new recoveries recorded, leaving 119,998 fully recovered, and 8,297 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 204,840; it reported 737 new infections on Monday after conducting 9,322 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.91 percent. The province reported 14 new deaths, raising toll to 3,333, while its recoveries rose by 950 to 180,730. Overall, the province now has 20,777 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 235 new infections after conducting 5,415 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.34 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 55,183. It recorded 10 new deaths, raising toll to 1,546, while its recoveries have risen by 218 to 49,121. There are currently 4,516 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 17,926 with 17 new infections after conducting 356 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.77 percent. There were no deaths and 63 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 179 fatalities and 17,372 fully recovered. There are now 375 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 140 to 36,257 after conducting 3,916 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.57 percent. There were 2 deaths and 237 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 391 casualties; 30,373 recovered; and 5,493 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 5 to 4,827 after conducting 409 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.22 percent. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 99 fatalities and 4,617 fully recovered people. There are currently 111 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 41 to 8,002 after conducting 497 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.25 percent. There were 111 recoveries and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 206 fatalities and 6,874 fully recovered. It now has 922 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 77,171,723 people, with over 1,699,643 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 54,088,619 patients of the 77.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.